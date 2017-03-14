Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: MTV Movie Awards Are Now the MTV Movie & TV Awards

TV and film actors will face off for MTV’s golden popcorn award for the first time in 25 years.

That’s right – the MTV Movie Awards are now the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

MTV President Chris McCarthy released a statement about the change, “We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV. The new ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards’ will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest, and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

That’s not the only change coming to the ceremony. This year, fans will enjoy a day-long party outside the Shrine Auditorium ahead of the red-carpet arrivals.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air May 7th on MTV. May the best shirtless performance win!

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles