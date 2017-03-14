#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Sarah Meets Her Boyfriend’s Mom…With A Round Of Fireball Shots!

March 14, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Cornfed, dating, love, Relationships

By Sarah Carroll

After years of bad dates, I’ve finally found a keeper.

Those of you who listen to the morning show have probably heard me mention my boyfriend Cornfed. We started dating a few months ago and last night, we hit a major milestone…I met his mother!

I’ll admit it…I was nervous. Meeting the parents is a big deal! But all my fears fell by the wayside after a few bottles of wine and a round of Fireball shots with Mama Cornfed! Wait…what?!

The morning show couldn’t wait to hear all about my Monday Funday, so you best believe I spilled the tea. Take a listen below:

