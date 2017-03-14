#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Student Runs 5.5 Miles For Epic Promposal

March 14, 2017 6:43 AM
By Sarah Carroll

It’s officially prom season, which means thousands of students across the country are brainstorming adorable ways to ask their date to the dance.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who can outdo Joran Fuller. The cross country runner created a 5.5-mile route in his running app that spelled out “Prom?”

Fuller titled the Strava workout, “Hey Claire,” and needless to say, she was pretty blown away by his creative promposal.

She posted the adorable image on Twitter and that’s when it went viral with more than 15,000 retweets and 113,000 likes.

And it wasn’t an easy task. Fuller told Buzzfeed it took a while to “find an area with enough square blocks to plan out block-shaped letters because they live in a small town.”

Claire wasn’t the only impressed by his efforts. Here’s how the internet responded…

Joran and Claire will attend the Findlay High School prom on April 26.

