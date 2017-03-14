This Week In Sports: The Madness Begins

by Brian Bernstein

They seriously don’t call it March Madness for nothing. Although the tournament doesn’t officially begin until March 16th, there’s certainly been enough drama this week alone to drive the Mad Hatter insane.

Hunting season kicked off this week and Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck were nowhere in sight fighting about whether or not it was duck season of rabbit season. Instead, NFL teams hunted for free agents and even let a few go.

The Dallas Cowboys released Tony Romo, and before any team could offer him a contract Fox Sports jumped in and immediately offered him an analyst job. I guess it’s nice to have a backup job regardless.

The Cleveland Browns unloaded a few draft picks to take on the massive contract of quarterback Brock Osweiler, although rumor has it they’re gonna turn around and trade him as soon as the find another team dumb enough to pay Osweiler the money he doesn’t deserve.

Other teams that made huge splashes were the Philadelphia Eagles signing wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, DeSean Jackson was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brandon Marshall will change locker rooms in Metlife Stadium going from the New York Jets to the Giants.

Then come the original owners of the name March Madness. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Conference Tournaments began last week and helped determine the final seedings for the big dance.

This week we saw Arizona knock off top seeded Oregon in the PAC-12 championship game, Kentucky won the SEC (surprise surprise), Villanova won the Big East, Coach K has Duke playing well again as they beat Notre Dame to win the ACC, and unranked Michigan secured a spot in the big dance by stunning Wisconsin to win the Big Ten.

There was history made too as Northwestern will make it’s first ever appearance in March Madness in school history. Congrats Wildcats, do your thing and roar proudly.

So clear your schedules, get your lucky rabbits foot or your magic eight ball or whatever you think helps you decide the right upsets to pick, the right 12 seed, and get ready for the craziest ride in sports.

Here is the NCAA bracket.

NBA:

The league continues to allow coaches to pamper these pre-madana athletes like newborn babies. No one would have ever expected Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, or Kobe Bryant to ever skip a game for rest, but Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors, decided not to play Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson for Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fans booed as they watched a game full of reserves that was suppose to be a preview of the Western Conference Finals. The league has to find a way for teams to stop treating these players like babies and make them play. They have more treatment and first class care than players 20 years ago to be too tired to play. Players today are too soft.

The Washington Wizards continue their sorcery, as they have become the second seed in the East, just 2.5 games behind Cleveland for the top spot.

Russell Westbrook passed Wilt Chamberlain for second-most triple-doubles (32) in a single season. With 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists against Utah, he continues to average a triple-double for the season.

Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge is out indefinitely after suffering minor heart arrhythmia.

NHL:

The Los Angeles Kings got a huge win Saturday night against hockey’s best team, the Washington Capitals. This win keeps them within striking distance of the St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot.

New York Rangers star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury. He recently became the first goalie to record at least 30 wins in 11 straight seasons before this injury.

MLB:

“It’s Tebow time,” is not something you’ll be hearing NY Mets’ fans chanting anytime soon. The one time NFL quarterback continues to pose as a baseball player but has been making no strides in skill. According to MLB analysts, he’s just embarrassing himself out there.