#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

WATCH: News Anchors Pay Tribute To Notorious B.I.G.

March 14, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Biggie, Biggie Smalls, news anchor, Notorious B.I.G., Rap, Viral Video

By Sarah Carroll

Last week marked the 20th anniversary of the day Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot.

Atlanta news anchors Fred Blakenship and Mark Arum decided to pay tribute to the rapper in a unique way. They incorporated some of his most famous lyrics into their broadcast.

Blakenship tossed to the traffic report with the clever line, “And if you don’t know now you know about those Mark.”

Arum responded with “Yeah Fred, I know you thought birthdays were the worst days but I think Thursdays might be the worst days.”

Watch the montage below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live