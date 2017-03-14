WATCH: News Anchors Pay Tribute To Notorious B.I.G.

By Sarah Carroll

Last week marked the 20th anniversary of the day Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot.

Atlanta news anchors Fred Blakenship and Mark Arum decided to pay tribute to the rapper in a unique way. They incorporated some of his most famous lyrics into their broadcast.

Blakenship tossed to the traffic report with the clever line, “And if you don’t know now you know about those Mark.”

Arum responded with “Yeah Fred, I know you thought birthdays were the worst days but I think Thursdays might be the worst days.”

Watch the montage below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram