Chance the Rapper Gets Love from Chicago Students

By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper does a lot for his hometown Chicago, including pledging $1 million to support Chicago Public Schools. Well, his efforts aren’t lost on area students. Three high school students took a moment to thank him.

In an open letter published through Billboard, Alex Rojas, Alondra Cerros and Annelisse Betancourt—students from Lakeview High School—thanked Chance on behalf of all CPS students. “All of the things that you do for our city never go unnoticed,” they wrote. “All of the free concerts you host and all the time you spend here in the city really show you care. We notice it. We look up to you because the fame usually takes humility away from artists, but it hasn’t changed you.”

The three students added that even though Chicago produces many big-name celebrities, Chance is the only one who continues to give back to his community and encourage others to do the same. “It is evident that you sincerely care for the youth here,” they wrote. “This is why you are an inspiration to us. We appreciate you for not only representing us through your music, but also through your actions.”

They added, “You’re more than just an artist to us, you are a way of life.”

When Chance got wind of the letter, he tweeted, “I appreciate you guys, and you’ll be happy to know the work has only just started. Huge things to come over the next 2weeks.”