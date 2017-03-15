9 Amazing Photos from Drake’s ‘Boy Meets World Tour’

By Radio.com Staff

Drake has been on tour in Europe since the beginning of the new year on his Boy Meets World Tour. The run wraps with two shows in Glasgow on March 22nd and 23rd.

Drake’s latest tour featured special guests and some very cool production elements, notably a giant globe that could be colored as Earth, moon or sun. As the tour winds down, we take a look back at the highlights.

The Globe in all its glory.

🌎💙 @idirectorx A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

02 ⭐️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

☄️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Drake’s light show was also on point.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

🚨 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

🌸 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:59pm PST

Travis Scott joined Drizzy in London and fell through a hole in the stage. Or did he fly? Regardless, Drake offered everyone in the house a refund.

713 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

The Weeknd got airborne when he joined Drake at the O2 Arena.

🆙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

Nicki Minja joined Drake for a 4 song set in Paris.