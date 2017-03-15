Guinness Castle For Sale In Ireland

By Sarah Carroll

Well here’s one helluva way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Why buy a glass of Guinness beer when you can buy their entire castle? The 18th-century home that used to belong to the company’s heiress is on the market for $29.5 million.

The 5,000-acre property features a main house, a guesthouse and seven smaller lodges and cottages. In the main house alone, there are 18 full bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a library.

The castle is located near Dublin and overlooks Lake Tay.

Check out a few photos below:

One of Ireland's most historic homes, a castle that used to belong to Guinness beer heiress, is on sale for $29.5M. https://t.co/1KvTRGCF7T pic.twitter.com/XKDxPI5Lwk — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2017

