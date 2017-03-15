#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Guinness Castle For Sale In Ireland

March 15, 2017 7:03 AM
By Sarah Carroll

Well here’s one helluva way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

Why buy a glass of Guinness beer when you can buy their entire castle? The 18th-century home that used to belong to the company’s heiress is on the market for $29.5 million.

The 5,000-acre property features a main house, a guesthouse and seven smaller lodges and cottages. In the main house alone, there are 18 full bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a library.

The castle is located near Dublin and overlooks Lake Tay.

