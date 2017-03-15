Guinness Castle For Sale In Ireland

By Sarah Carroll
Well here’s one helluva way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
Why buy a glass of Guinness beer when you can buy their entire castle? The 18th-century home that used to belong to the company’s heiress is on the market for $29.5 million.
The 5,000-acre property features a main house, a guesthouse and seven smaller lodges and cottages. In the main house alone, there are 18 full bathrooms, three reception rooms, and a library.
The castle is located near Dublin and overlooks Lake Tay.
Check out a few photos below: