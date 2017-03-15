#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: YouTube Cook Auntie Fee On Life Support

March 15, 2017 11:45 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Auntie Fee, Ben Affleck, Carson Daly, Mischa Barton, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Richard Simmons, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Matrix, Weekend Update, YouTube

Auntie Fee is hanging on via life support after suffering a massive heart attack.

The YouTube cooking star who won everyone over with the viral video ‘Sweet Treats for the Kids’ was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pains and vomiting.

Although previous reports that she passed away are untrue, Auntie Fee is said to be fighting for her life.

After her videos went viral, Auntie Fee made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and even had a part in Barbershop 3.

Perez also talked about…Ben Affleck went back to rehab for two weeks, Mischa Barton’s lawyer says her sex tape is revenge porn, Taylor Swift is NOT planning to launch a streaming service, Cara Delevingne wrote a novel and it comes out in October, The Matrix is getting a reboot, Weekend Update will have four standalone episodes this summer, Richard Simmons’ brother says he’s doing great despite kidnapping rumors, Shawn Mendes will star in the ‘Summer of Love’ movie, and Feist is dropping her first album in six years this April.

