Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: YouTube Cook Auntie Fee On Life Support

Auntie Fee is hanging on via life support after suffering a massive heart attack.

The YouTube cooking star who won everyone over with the viral video ‘Sweet Treats for the Kids’ was admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe chest pains and vomiting.

Although previous reports that she passed away are untrue, Auntie Fee is said to be fighting for her life.

After her videos went viral, Auntie Fee made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and even had a part in Barbershop 3.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles