By Sarah Carroll

I’m the token millennial here at Carson Daly Mornings, which means I’m constantly using lingo, products, and apps that Carson and Producer Angie aren’t too familiar with.

But earlier this morning, they were able to stump ME on some major pop culture moments!

Rolling Stone recently published a list of 50 Things Millennials Have Never Heard Of. Answering machines, MC Hammer, Koosh balls are all relics of the past. It’s crazy to see how much the world has changed in just a few decades.

So…did I pass the pop quiz? Take a listen to find out!

Click HERE to check out the full list from Rolling Stone.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram