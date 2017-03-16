Best Junk Food & Wine Pairings

By Sarah Carroll

Producer Angie is a junk food junkie. Not that long ago, she used to eat a Snickers candy bar every morning for breakfast!

And it’s no secret that she likes to partake in a glass or two of wine most days.

So, we really weren’t that surprised when she came upon a list of the best junk food and wine pairings.

Here’s what you should try the next time you’re pigging out…

1. Doritos: Sparkling Lambrusco. The bubbly Italian red wine is a perfect match because the carbonation cuts “through the chips’ oily charisma.”

2. Barbecue potato chips: Rosé.

3. Slim Jims: Red zinfandel. It’s a spicier wine, so it pairs beautifully with spiced meat.

4. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: Chardonnay. The “buttery” notes of the wine compliment the creaminess of the mac and cheese. You can also pair chardonnay with popcorn.

5. Grilled cheese sandwich: Pinot noir.

6. Froot Loops: Australian sparkling shiraz. The sweet wine tastes great with anything fruity.

Click HERE for even more delicious pairings!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram