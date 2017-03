Coldplay is coming back to The Rose Bowl this fall on their ‘A Head Full of Dreams Tour.’

October 16th to be exact!

Tickets go on sale on March 24th at 10am.

Citi is the official credit card of the “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the LA show at 10am local time on Monday, March 20 through Citi’s Private Pass Program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Click here to purchase tickets.