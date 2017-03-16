Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: RuPaul Secretly Marries His Partner on Their Anniversary

Congratulations, RuPaul!! He’s a married man after spending 23 years with his partner, Georges LeBar.

They tied the knot back in January on the same day they met at Limelight in NYC in 1994.

George runs a ranch in Wyoming, but RuPaul says he has no plans of moving – “God bless you, Wyoming, but it’s very boring, and it’s the most isolated place on earth.”

Perez also talked about…Mischa Barton put a restraining order against two of her ex-boyfriends after sex tape gets shopped around, Caitlyn Jenner drags Kris Jenner in her new book, James Corden sold his ‘Drop The Mic’ segment to become a show on TBS, US Weekly got sold to the same company as the National Inquirer, Kendall Jenner’s house got burglarized of $20,ooo worth of jewelry, nude photos of Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson leaked, Justin Bieber flipped off paparazzi in Australia, Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ TV show got picked up for a second season, and Rihanna will star in a movie musical with Adam Driver.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles