The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/17-3/19

The best shows and events happening this weekend that you actually want to attend!
FRIDAY MARCH 17TH
PUB CRAWLS
Hollywood to DTLA to Santa Monica, we got the best Saint Patrick Pub Crawls
Check out the Hollywood Pub Crawl Here
Check out the DTLA Pub Crawl Here
Check out the Santa Monica Pub Crawl Here
WU TANG
The hip hop legends come to Orange County to perform live at The House of Blues
Details & Tickets Here
BEYONCE BALL
You read right, Club 90s at The Echo honors Queen Bey with their dedicated night of debauchery
SATURDAY MARCH 18TH
AMPLIFY 2017
Don’t miss Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, Krewella, Kiiara, Grandtheft, & The BAE Show’s very own Venessamichaels performing at The Shrine
Details & Tickets Here
PIER PRESSURE
Get to Long Beach for a 3 deck yacht cruise party with 4 DJs, a stocked bar, and spectacular views
Details & Tickets Here
SUNDAY MARCH 19TH
DISCO BALL 2017
A flashback disco party and Prince Tribute show at Union Nightclub is not to be missed for 70s and 80s funk lovers
Details & Tickets Here
PATTY’S DAY HANGOVER
Work of the hangover at the Noho Rockin’ Arts Association while enjoying live music, comedy, and drink specials…not to mention the event is free
Details Here
JAZZ NIGHT IN GRAND CENTRAL STATION
Listen to a live performance by The Sandra Booker Quartet. The queen of Creole is playing in DTLA for free in the beautiful DTLA location
Details Here