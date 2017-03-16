The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/17-3/19

The best shows and events happening this weekend that you actually want to attend!

FRIDAY MARCH 17TH

PUB CRAWLS

Hollywood to DTLA to Santa Monica, we got the best Saint Patrick Pub Crawls

WU TANG

The hip hop legends come to Orange County to perform live at The House of Blues

BEYONCE BALL

You read right, Club 90s at The Echo honors Queen Bey with their dedicated night of debauchery

SATURDAY MARCH 18TH

AMPLIFY 2017

Don’t miss Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw, Krewella, Kiiara, Grandtheft, & The BAE Show’s very own Venessamichaels performing at The Shrine

PIER PRESSURE

Get to Long Beach for a 3 deck yacht cruise party with 4 DJs, a stocked bar, and spectacular views

SUNDAY MARCH 19TH

DISCO BALL 2017

A flashback disco party and Prince Tribute show at Union Nightclub is not to be missed for 70s and 80s funk lovers

PATTY’S DAY HANGOVER

Work of the hangover at the Noho Rockin’ Arts Association while enjoying live music, comedy, and drink specials…not to mention the event is free

JAZZ NIGHT IN GRAND CENTRAL STATION

Listen to a live performance by The Sandra Booker Quartet. The queen of Creole is playing in DTLA for free in the beautiful DTLA location

