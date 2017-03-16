#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

WATCH: Ashley Graham Whispers In Hilarious ASMR Video

March 16, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Ashley Graham, ASMR, Viral Video, W Magazine

By Sarah Carroll

Model Ashley Graham recently teamed up with W Magazine to create an ASMR video.

Simply put, autonomous sensory meridian response is basically when you get the shivers up your spine. It’s often triggered by visual and acoustic experiences like soft whispering and quiet, repetitive sounds.

“Today is probably one of the strangest days of my life,” she admitted at the beginning of the clip.

Graham proves you can talk about literally anything as long as it’s in a soothing voice. Listen to her chat about cellulite and taking her bra off while eating whipped cream!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live