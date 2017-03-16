WATCH: Ashley Graham Whispers In Hilarious ASMR Video

By Sarah Carroll

Model Ashley Graham recently teamed up with W Magazine to create an ASMR video.

Simply put, autonomous sensory meridian response is basically when you get the shivers up your spine. It’s often triggered by visual and acoustic experiences like soft whispering and quiet, repetitive sounds.

“Today is probably one of the strangest days of my life,” she admitted at the beginning of the clip.

Graham proves you can talk about literally anything as long as it’s in a soothing voice. Listen to her chat about cellulite and taking her bra off while eating whipped cream!

