Bar Bucket List Challenge

March 17, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: alcohol, bar, bucket list, Drinking, Thrillist

By Sarah Carroll

Bars are going to be packed this weekend thanks to St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness, so there’s no better time than now to check off some items on the ol’ bar bucket list!

Thrillist recently published a list of 50 Things To Do In A Bar At Least Once. Some of our personal favorites included:

  • Buy a round for everyone in the bar
  • Drink something that’s been on fire
  • Order a delivery pizza to the bar
  • Be asked to leave, politely…
  • Make out with a stranger…

How many of these #bargoals have Carson Daly and the morning show successfully completed? Take a listen!

 

Click HERE to see the entire checklist!

