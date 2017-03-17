#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS | SET TIMES

Here Are The Best & Worst Cities To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: St. Patrick's Day

By Sarah Carroll

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everybody!

WalletHub.com recently ranked the 200 best and worst places to celebrate this holiday and it’s bad news for us Californians.

You may not believe it, but Buffalo, New York topped the list for the best of the best.

The website based their findings on factors like parades, parties, percentage of Irish people living there, number of Irish pubs and restaurants, beer prices, hotel prices, and weather.

Here’s the rest of the best…

  1. Buffalo, NY
  2. Madison, WI
  3. Boston
  4. Cedar Rapids, IA
  5. Worcester, MA
  6. Pittsburgh
  7. Akron, OH
  8. Tampa, FL
  9. Philadelphia
  10. Cleveland

Our very own Palmdale, California was ranked the worst place to get your Irish on. Check out more of the worst 10 cities below…

  1. Palmdale, CA
  2. Santa Ana, CA
  3. San Bernardino, CA
  4. Miramar, FL
  5. Lancaster, CA
  6. Oakland
  7. Mesquite, TX
  8. Pomona, CA
  9. Grand Prairie, TX
  10. Anaheim

