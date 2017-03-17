Win Weekend Passes to Beyond Wonderland 2017

Tune into 97.1 AMP Radio all weekend long for you chance to score 2-day GA passes to Beyond Wonderland.

Beyond Wonderland returns for its seventh installment to its original home at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on Friday, March 24th and 25th. Soon we set course for Wonderland, where an extraordinary underwater adventure awaits!

Join on the shores of the Endless Sea! Featuring a line-up that includes Yellow Claw, Diplo, Hardwell, Alison Wonderland, Bro Safari, GTA, and many more!

Fri: 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Sat: 8a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 10p

Sun: 7a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

For information on tickets and the full line-up visit beyondwonderland.com.