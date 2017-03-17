Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Tyra Banks Returns To Hosting ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Tyra Banks is about to be working doubles!

The Executive Producer of the VH1 show announced Rita Ora is leaving to focus on her music and Queen of the Smize, Tyra is coming back to host for the show’s 24th season.

Tyra is also still on board to start hosting America’s Got Talent starting next season.

Perez also talked about…The Weeknd and Selena Gomez rented out a movie theater for a private screening of ‘Get Out’, Kendall Jenner’s robbery was an inside job, former Power Ranger Ricardo Medina Jr. plead guilty to murder, Selena Gomez says Dialectical Behavioral Therapy helped her recover from anxiety and depression, Amanda Seyfriend and her boyfriend eloped, Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott owe the bank nearly $200K, the final four episodes of SNL this season will be simulcast live across the country, Azealia Banks took a plea deal after she bit a bouncer on the boob, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”s ratings have dropped, and Ryan Murphy will have a new show called “Pulse” about NYC in the 80s.

For all the details get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles