Skrillex, Dillon Francis, Mad Decent & More To Headline Day Club in Palm Springs

Day Club has announced the lineup for its much anticipated return to Palm Springs this April, championing industry giants and globetrotting dance acts from all corners of the international electronic scene. This ultimate daytime Coachella retreat will take over The Hilton Palm Springs for two weekends of sun-soaked pre-festival partying.

Day Club’s complete double weekend billing includes six time Grammy winner Skrillex alongside the likes of the infinitely entertaining Dillon Francis, French rising star Madeon, and super producer Nicky Romero and Los Angeles’ most renowned electronic powerhouse crews OWSLA, Mad Decent, and Sound Nightclub taking over the idyllic poolfront stage.

The Palm Springs Hilton’s grassy lawn and dazzling pool will provide a pre-Coachella oasis for fans to escape the desert heat to the soundtrack of electronic’s finest.

Must be 21+ to attend. All daily tickets start at $20; weekend passes start at $50.

Tickets and more information are available at www.DayClub.PS