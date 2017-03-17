WATCH: Mariachi Band Covers ‘Beauty And The Beast’

By Sarah Carroll

The live action remake of Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters today and the 90s nostalgia is seriously giving us all of the feels!

A mariachi band has gone viral after recreating the film’s title song, complete with traditional dancers and costumes.

The clip has racked up more than ten million views on Facebook alone. Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar arranged the music and the Ballet Folklorico Co. handled the gorgeous choreography.

Check out this gorgeous take on the classic song below:

