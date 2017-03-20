Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Drake Admits To Drunk Texting J.Lo

March 20, 2017 11:35 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Anna Duggar, Artie Lange, Beauty And The Beast, Black Eyed Peas, Carson Daly, Chuck Berry, Drake, Dylan Penn, J.Lo, Jaime Pressly, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duggar, Katie Cassidy, Kendall Jenner, Paige, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Sami Miro, Shades of Blue, zac efron

Everybody drunk texts, right? Drake definitely does.

He calls himself out for drunk texting his ex J.Lo in the song ‘Smoke Free’ on his ‘More Life’ playlist, “I drunk text J.Lo/Old number, so it bounce back”

Jennifer Lopez comes up a second time on the playlist by way of Drake sampling ‘If You Had My Love’ on the song ‘Teenage Forever.’

The two were rumored to be working on the song ‘Get It Together’, but the track features British singer Jorja Smith instead of J.Lo.

Perez also talked about…Rock n Roll legend Chuck Berry passed away, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ made $350 million globally during opening weekend, the Black Eyed Peas are working on a graphic novel, Kendall Jenner fired her security guard, ‘Shades of Blue’ got renewed for a third season, Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting another baby despite relationship scandals, Dylan Penn, Katie Cassidy, and WWE’s Paige are the latest victims of nude photo/sex tape leaks, intimate photos of Zac Efron and his ex Sami Miro leaked, Howard Stern Show’s Artie Lange thanked police after getting arrested for drug possession, Jaime Pressley’s house got robbed, and people are upset about Jason Derulo’s song ‘Swalla’.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

