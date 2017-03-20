Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Drake Admits To Drunk Texting J.Lo

Everybody drunk texts, right? Drake definitely does.

He calls himself out for drunk texting his ex J.Lo in the song ‘Smoke Free’ on his ‘More Life’ playlist, “I drunk text J.Lo/Old number, so it bounce back”

Jennifer Lopez comes up a second time on the playlist by way of Drake sampling ‘If You Had My Love’ on the song ‘Teenage Forever.’

The two were rumored to be working on the song ‘Get It Together’, but the track features British singer Jorja Smith instead of J.Lo.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles