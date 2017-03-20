Serial Dine-And-Dash Dater Strikes Again

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A handsome man who attracts women online, then dines and dashes while on the date, has struck again.

As a woman scrolls through her text messages with Paul Gonzales, she says she thought she was just going on a typical blind date.

“He said ‘Are you available at all this weekend for dinner?’ I said ‘Yes, how about Sunday?’ ” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

Another woman says they met on the dating app Bumble, though he called himself Dave Gonzales, and has since taken down his profile. They met at BJ’s in Pasadena, and he ordered right away.

“A glass of pinot, a Caesar salad with a side of shrimp, a steak and a baked potato.”

She says after he scarfed down most of his meal, he got up.

“He left maybe half a baked potato and then received a phone call and said ‘I need to take this call,’ ” the woman recalled.

She says he never returned, leaving her with the bill.

“The waiter came back and said ‘He’s not out there. Is this a first date? And I said: ‘Yes, this is a first blind date, and he said, ‘He’s gone.’ ”

