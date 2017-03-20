This Week In Sports: How Sweet It Is

by Brian Bernstein

Well, how’s your bracket looking? Riddled with blackouts and red names? Yeah, don’t feel bad, you’re not alone.

After a first round that didn’t provide us with any major upsets, buzzer beaters, or overtime thrillers, the round of 32 was quite the opposite. It was upset galore. Xavier beat Florida State, South Carolina beat Duke, Michigan grounded the Louisville Cardinals, and perhaps the biggest, and not biggest, upset was unfairly ranked Wisconsin knocking off the defending champions and No. 1 overall seed Villanova.

Don’t you just love the madness? I can hear the Joker laughing his evil laugh right now at all of us sad folks who partake in this insane tradition year in and year out. But that’s what makes this so fun. So, with the Sweet 16 set who will be left standing?

Well, the PAC-12 conference has its top three teams remaining, Oregon, Arizona, and UCLA while the SEC, BIG 12, and BIG Ten still have plenty of arrows left in their quivers. But let’s face it, most of you reading this are thinking who cares because you’ve lost some of your Final Four and Championship teams. Not to mention the fact that there are no true Cinderella teams left to get behind. Just take a page from the ordinary folk, crack open a beer, order a pizza, and get back to being a regular fan. It’s still March Madness and a lot of crazy stuff that you won’t want to miss can still happen.

The Golden State Warriors organization was “furious and bewilder” that the Oklahoma City Thunder organization didn’t thank Kevin Durant when he returned for the first time as a visiting player.

Cry me a river Warriors. Your argument about KD being the franchises greatest player ever is valid, but he doesn’t deserve a thank you video for the way he left. Stop being over sensitive. FYI, LeBron James didn’t get a thank you tribute when he returned to Cleveland for the first time as a member of the Miami Heat. Should everyone get a participation trophy at the end of the year too?

In case you missed it Friday night cause you were out getting hammered for St. Paddy’s Day, the Los Angeles Lakers showed some fight, literally and figuratively, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

After Nick Young took exception to a hard foul just before the end of the third quarter, a mini pushing match broke out and the league handed out three fines to Lakers Young and D’Angelo Russell, and Bucks Greg Monroe.