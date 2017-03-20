Trey Songz Announces Tremaine The Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

With Trey Songz’s new album Tremain The Album hitting stores this Friday, March 24, it’s only fitting that he’d announce a tour to support his seventh full-length.

The tour begins Wednesday, May 3rd at Detroit, MI’s Royal Oak Music Theatre and then travels the U.S. through early June. Atlantic Records ticket pre-sales for all dates begin Tuesday, March 28th at 10 am; Pandora pre-sale – supported by an exclusive Trey Songz takeover of the service’s popular “Beats Between The Sheets” station – begins on Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 am; local pre-sales start on Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 am; all remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 am local time. Ticket links are available at treysongz.com.

Tremaine The Tour dates:

5/3 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

5/6 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

5/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head

5/12 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

5/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

5/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/19 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

5/20 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Center

5/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

5/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theater at Midland

5/25 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

5/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

5/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/28 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

6/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

6/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo