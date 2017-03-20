WATCH: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Paris Robbery

By Sarah Carroll

Five months after armed robbers broke into her Paris hotel suite, Kim Kardashian is finally telling her side of the story.

The reality TV star got emotional on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing she believed they were going to rape and murder her.

In hindsight, the 36-year-old celebrity realized her social media postings may have revealed too much about what she was doing and where she was going.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going to out, so I think they knew Pascal [Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself,” she explained. “They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

After they dragged Kardashian out of bed in the middle of the night, the burglars put a gun to her head.

“I just knew that was the moment. They’re just totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed that Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed.”

Thankfully, Kardashian wasn’t physically harmed, but they made off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Police have since arrested several suspects believed to be connected to the incident.

Watch Kim describe the terrifying moment in her own words below:

