WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Hates Flying With His Children

March 20, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: Ryan Reynolds

By Sarah Carroll

Flying with young children is a nightmare, but most of us just grin and bear it to get to our final destination.

Ryan Reynolds, however, got straight up real about traveling with his kids and it’s pretty darn hilarious.

“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” the actor joked during an appearance on Good Morning America. “At 2 years old, they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane. It’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?’”

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are parents to two daughters, ages 2 and five months.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live