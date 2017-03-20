WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Hates Flying With His Children

By Sarah Carroll

Flying with young children is a nightmare, but most of us just grin and bear it to get to our final destination.

Ryan Reynolds, however, got straight up real about traveling with his kids and it’s pretty darn hilarious.

“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” the actor joked during an appearance on Good Morning America. “At 2 years old, they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane. It’s just like, ‘Please can we land in a farmer’s field?’”

WATCH: "I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children." @VancityReynolds on parenting 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9xAUOMm3N — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2017

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are parents to two daughters, ages 2 and five months.

