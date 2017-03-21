Do You Tell Your Friend If You Slept With Their S.O. Before They Started Dating?

March 21, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: dating, love, Relationships

By Sarah Carroll

Picture this: You’re meeting your friend’s boyfriend for the first time, when suddenly, you realize you hooked up with them once.

You’re caught so off-guard, you don’t tell your friend right at that very moment. The boyfriend doesn’t mention anything either.

So here’s the dilemma: do you tell her? It was just a one-night thing, no strings attached, but the truth is bound to come out eventually.

Producer Angie’s friend is dealing with this exact situation and we wanted Los Angeles to weigh in with their advice.

#TellHer or #DontTellHer? Take a listen to find out which side won!

What’s your take on the debate? Vote below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live