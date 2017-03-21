Hikers Rescued By Helicopter After Getting Engaged

By Sarah Carroll

Marriage proposals are meant to be magical, romantic, and perfect, but when George Begalla proposed to his girlfriend Katie Woodford, it all went downhill quickly…literally!

The couple had just hiked to the top of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix when Begalla decided to pop the question.

“She said yes. We hugged. We kissed. We got the round of applause,” George told azfamily.com. “We were really excited and all of a sudden she started to say, “I’m not feeling good.”

Woodford became pale, her face started to tingle, and her legs began to cramp up. Turns out she had to be airlifted to a local hospital after suffering from heat stroke.

“I mean, I just proposed and I’m seeing the woman I love really suffering, and it definitely made me appreciate her more and I definitely think it brought us closer together,” Begalla told FOX 10.

Luckily she was okay, but after she was rescued, George began to suffer from similar symptoms!

Once he was reunited with his fiancee at the hospital, he suggested they get married in Nevada that weekend.

