Missy Elliott, Frank Ocean to Headline FYF Fest 2017

FYF Fest will take place on July 22-23 at Los Angeles' Exposition Park. March 21, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Missy Elliot

By Amanda Wicks

 

Missy Elliott and Bjork are set to co-headline Friday with Frank Ocean headlining Saturday and Nine Inch Nails headlining Sunday. Other notable names performing throughout the weekend include A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Andersen .Paak and MGMT. See the full lineup below.

FYF Fest will take place on July 22-23 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 12:00 pm PDT via the festival’s official site.

FYF Fest Poster 2017
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live