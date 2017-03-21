Missy Elliott, Frank Ocean to Headline FYF Fest 2017

By Amanda Wicks

Missy Elliott and Bjork are set to co-headline Friday with Frank Ocean headlining Saturday and Nine Inch Nails headlining Sunday. Other notable names performing throughout the weekend include A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Andersen .Paak and MGMT. See the full lineup below.

FYF Fest will take place on July 22-23 at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 12:00 pm PDT via the festival’s official site.