Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kylie Jenner Is Getting Her Own TV Show

Kylie Jenner has distinguished herself from her sisters with her cosmetics empire and now she’s planning to crossover into the Kardashian’s territory.

According to sources, Kylie is getting her own spinoff of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!. The show will focus on building her cosmetics business, including hiring the team who has been along for the ride of sold out lip kits and pop-up shops.

Perez also talked about…Mel B is getting divorced, one of the Power Rangers is gay in the new movie, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went a date to the Toronto Aquarium, Cat Deeley refused to tip her waiter and dragged the restaurant on Twitter after they comped her meal, Rico Rodriguez’s dad passed away, Andrea Tantaros is suing Fox for harassment and allegedly spying on her, Penelope Cruz (NOT Lady Gaga) will play Donatella Versace in the next season of American Crime Story, Robert Downey Jr will star in a reboot of Dr. Doolittle, and Woody Harrelson stopped smoking weed.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles