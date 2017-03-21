The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Frank Ocean

By Weston Mauss

The man of mystery opens up on his new track and has us wanting more! Don’t forget to catch The BAE Show every Sunday night at 9pm for up and coming artists and new tracks from your faves!

Frank Ocean







Fresh off the second installment of his Beats 1 Radio show, “blonded RADIO”, Frank Ocean dropped his new single ‘Chanel’. He opens the song with, “My guy pretty like a girl/And he got fight stories to tell/I see both sides like Chanel.” His cleverness has always been a key component in his lyrics and drawing from his personal life gives Frank Ocean songs the emotional, put-you-in-your-feelings vibes that we love. The track doesn’t appear on his visual album ‘Endless’ nor his most recent effort, ‘Blonde’, which has fans wondering if more new music is on the horizon. Although there was no supporting tour for the latter, Ocean won’t leave fans completely hanging as he has numerous shows scheduled at a variety of different music festivals. Unfortunately, you’ll have to have your passport handy to catch him on the road this summer as most of his shows are in Europe. Or maybe you’ll be one of the lucky ones and catch him while he’s in the states at Sasquatch! Music Festival, Panorama or Hangout Fest. We’re ready when you are, Frank!