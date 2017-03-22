Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is Becoming An Animated Movie

First, it was a song. Then, it was a children’s book. Now, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is being made into an animated movie!

Mariah broke the news to her fans on Twitter with a super festive video, complete with Mariah lounging in flannel PJ’s beside a roaring fireplace and surrounded by Christmas decorations.

The movie is being produced by Universal Pictures and will be released in time for Christmas 2017.

