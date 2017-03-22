WATCH: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Fails So Hard With One Letter Left

March 22, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Viral Video, Wheel Of Fortune

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve witnessed some pretty hilarious game show fails in our day, but this one takes the cake!

Wheel of Fortune contestant Kevin was mere seconds away from solving the following clue. The topic was “Title” and here’s what was showing on the board…

A  S T R E E T C A R  N A _ E D  D E S I R E

Instead of solving the puzzle right away, Kevin got a little greedy and opted to spin one more time to earn a little extra cash.

Now, nearly everyone knows the correct answer is “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams, but for whatever reason, Kevin called out the letter K.

Yes…K! As in, “A Streetcar Naked Desire!”

Check out the hilarious moment below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live