Weird Things We Believed In As Kids

By Sarah Carroll

Growing up, it’s pretty common to believe in things like the tooth fairy and boogeyman.

But admit it: we also fell for some pretty ridiculous tall tales.

A recent Reddit thread asked people to weigh in with the craziest things they believed in when they were little and the responses were hilarious!

“That the massive rotating KFC bucket, outside the store, actually had chicken in it,” Blacky31 shared.

“I was convinced that brown and white cows produced chocolate milk and that black and white cows produced white milk,” roguex8 admitted. “I grew up in Wisconsin and saw cows on a regular basis…I was a very confused kid.”

They aren’t the only ones fessing up to their embarrassing beliefs! Earlier today, the morning show came clean.

Take a listen to find out who thought Elvis Presley was hiding in their closet…seriously, we can’t make this stuff up!

