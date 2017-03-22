Would You Wear These Gucci Sock Sandals?

March 22, 2017 6:33 AM
By Sarah Carroll

First Nordstrom was peddling some heinous clear knee mom jeans…and now this?!

The Gucci Ilse sock sandals are the latest item to break the internet. Essentially, they’re a mid-calf bootie meant to look like you’re wearing a red stiletto heel with latex socks…yes SOCKS!

 

“Add a little something extra to your look with a streamlined take on the sock-with-sandals trend that highlights glossy finishes and luscious red leather,” the description explains on the retailer’s website.

The shoes first appeared in Gucci’s spring/summer 2017 collection. You can pre-order a pair for the low, low price of $1,190.

Twitter, however, wasn’t so impressed with this fashion faux pas. Check out some of our favorite responses below:

