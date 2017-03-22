Would You Wear These Gucci Sock Sandals?

By Sarah Carroll

First Nordstrom was peddling some heinous clear knee mom jeans…and now this?!

The Gucci Ilse sock sandals are the latest item to break the internet. Essentially, they’re a mid-calf bootie meant to look like you’re wearing a red stiletto heel with latex socks…yes SOCKS!

The internet is freaking out over @gucci's sock sandals https://t.co/PndbmNRwUP pic.twitter.com/HicwuzQqqS — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) March 22, 2017

“Add a little something extra to your look with a streamlined take on the sock-with-sandals trend that highlights glossy finishes and luscious red leather,” the description explains on the retailer’s website.

The shoes first appeared in Gucci’s spring/summer 2017 collection. You can pre-order a pair for the low, low price of $1,190.

Twitter, however, wasn’t so impressed with this fashion faux pas. Check out some of our favorite responses below:

Quite possibly the creepiest shoes I have ever laid eyes on… Say hello to Gucci's Ilse Sock Sandal ($1,190): https://t.co/xOtmFjoEXp pic.twitter.com/5VMzwkslc4 — Anna 👩🏻‍💻 (@nna_lee) February 28, 2017

Is this an early April Fools Joke @Nordstrom @gucci ?! A sock sandal, all for $1,200…. unbelievable! 😂👠 pic.twitter.com/Duxc86MdDK — Belinda (@FoundLove_Blog) March 20, 2017

