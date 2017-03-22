Would You Wear These Gucci Sock Sandals?

By Sarah Carroll
First Nordstrom was peddling some heinous clear knee mom jeans…and now this?!
The Gucci Ilse sock sandals are the latest item to break the internet. Essentially, they’re a mid-calf bootie meant to look like you’re wearing a red stiletto heel with latex socks…yes SOCKS!
“Add a little something extra to your look with a streamlined take on the sock-with-sandals trend that highlights glossy finishes and luscious red leather,” the description explains on the retailer’s website.
The shoes first appeared in Gucci’s spring/summer 2017 collection. You can pre-order a pair for the low, low price of $1,190.
Twitter, however, wasn’t so impressed with this fashion faux pas. Check out some of our favorite responses below: