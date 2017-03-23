5 Artists Who Should Appear on Kendrick Lamar’s Next Album

By Amanda Wicks

Kendrick Lamar may be preparing to drop his new album much sooner than expected thanks to a mysterious post he shared on Instagram today (March 23rd).

Related: Kendrick Lamar’s Instagram Overhaul Appears to Tease Something New

According to Lamar, his new album will continue tackling tough topics like his 2014 release To Pimp a Butterfly, but he’ll widen his perspective to look globally rather than strictly nationally. With that in mind, now is the ideal time for Lamar to expand upon the names he featured on his last album with some electric collaborations.

Taylor Swift

Lamar has a strong foot in the pop game, contributing verses to Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” among other songs. Of all the artists and groups he’s collaborated with, though, Swift would be the strongest vocal addition to his album. Her sultry single with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” is proof she’s ready to grow, and working with Lamar again would definitely instigate that.

Eminem

Eminem tapped Lamar for the track “Love Game” off his 2013 album The Marshall Mathers LP2, and even put the rapper through a writing test to make sure he didn’t use ghostwriters. 2017 is the perfect opportunity for Eminem to return the favor and team up with Lamar once again for a fiery, politically-charged track. These two minds together in the age of Trump? Priceless.

Beyoncé

Lamar showed up on Beyoncé’s single “Freedom” off her 2016 album Lemonade, and the two performed a powerful moment together at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2016, so it’s a no-brainer to get them back in the studio. Considering the socially conscious and politically informed music they’ve been making separately, together they would release an enlightening and empowering track.

Chance the Rapper

Chance followed in Lamar’s footsteps when he won Best Rap Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year. And to show his support, Lamar congratulated Chance via text with the sweet message, “Congrats bro. God is moving.” It’s time these two worked together, blending Chance’s gospel-infused sound with Lamar’s mighty wordplay.

A Tribe Called Quest

With Tribe’s triumphant return in 2016, which included a shoutout to Lamar on their track “Dis Generation,” they set the stage for a host of killer future collaborations. The group already performed with Anderson .Paak on the GRAMMY stage, so considering the love they have the new generation of rappers, watching Tribe and Lamar come together to tell the world some powerful truths would be a memorable moment.