Beyoncé Facetimes Fan Battling Stage 4 Cancer

A group of high school friends in Houston, Texas went above and beyond to help their friend, who is battling Stage 4 cancer, meet Beyoncé.

18-year-old Ebony Banks is a senior at Alief Hastings High School, but she’s spent the majority of the year being treated for a rare cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her friends knew how much she wanted to meet Beyoncé, so–using Ebony’s nickname Ebob–they created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE to try and make it happen.

“We started hashtagging it, tagging people, we tagged the news,” said Shanya McKnight. “Mostly, we tagged Beyoncé we wanted to get her attention that Ebony wanted to meet her” told her local news station. Once Beyoncé heard Banks’ story, she called her on Facetime. During their conversation, Banks confessed that she loved Beyoncé, and Bey didn’t miss a beat. “I love you,” she replied.

McKnight said, “It was like wow, it really happened. We actually got her attention.”

