Ellen DeGeneres Explains How She Dislocated Her Finger Drinking Wine

By Sarah Carroll

Ellen DeGeneres recently revealed she dislocated her finger during a wine-related incident.

Real talk…we’ve all suffered some accidental bumps and bruises while under the influence and the story of Ellen’s injury is particularly hilarious.

The daytime talk show host was coming home after drinking a couple glasses of wine when it all went down.

“You know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel, and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” she admitted.

“The dogs were so excited to see us, and I just caught the lip of the top step,” DeGeneres continued. “I was a foot away from the door, and I fell into the door, and it did something to my finger, because I knew something was wrong.”

Her wife, Portia de Rossi, took her to the emergency room, but luckily, the injury wasn’t that serious.

“It turns out I didn’t break it — I dislocated my finger. That’s what they call it, which is an incorrect term, because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located, is what it was,” DeGeneres joked.

Check out Ellen’s X-rays below!

