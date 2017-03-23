Listen to Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock’s ‘Gang Up’

By Radio.com Staff

Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock have teamed for the latest song from The Fate of the Furious soundtrack titled “Gang Up.”

The new track finds the A-level rappers trading verses seamlessly.

‘Gang Up’ follows three previously released singles from the soundtrack; “Good Life” from G-Eazy and Kehlani, “Hey Ma” from Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello, and “Go Off” from Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and Travis Scott.

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack hits stores April 14th, the same day the film opens in theaters.

Listen to “Gang Up” below.

The Fate of the Furious Album Tracklist:

1) Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – Gang Up

2) Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott – Go Off

3) G-Eazy & Kehlani – Good Life

4) PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Horses

5) Migos – Seize The Block

6) YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Murder (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix]

7) Bassnectar – Speakerbox (feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor) [F8 Remix]

8) Post Malone – Candy Paint

9) Kevin Gates – 911

10) Lil Yachty – Mamacita (feat. Rico Nasty)

11) Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & Sage The Gemini – Don’t Get Much Better

12) Pitbull & J Balvin – Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello) [Spanish Version]

13) Pinto “Wahin” & DJ Ricky Luna – La Habana (feat. El Taiger)

14) J Balvin & Pitbull – Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello)