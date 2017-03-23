Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Building A Nursery

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are making additions to their Malibu home that have people suspecting a baby is on the way!

The couple and their families still deny they got married, but contractors are reportedly adding a playground with giant toy dinosaurs and a nursery to their 10-acre estate.

Perez also talked about….the new Power Rangers movie is out, Taraji P Henson and Nia Long are feuding on the set of ‘Empire’, Caitlyn Jenner will have another interview with 20/20 two years after announcing her transition, Chris Brown will have a cameo on ‘Blackish’, Shannen Doherty unfollowed Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on social media, and Debbie Reynold’s son revealed the details of the Hollywood icon’s final moments in a new interview.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles