Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Building A Nursery

March 23, 2017 12:11 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are making additions to their Malibu home that have people suspecting a baby is on the way!

The couple and their families still deny they got married, but contractors are reportedly adding a playground with giant toy dinosaurs and a nursery to their 10-acre estate.

Perez also talked about….the new Power Rangers movie is out, Taraji P Henson and Nia Long are feuding on the set of ‘Empire’, Caitlyn Jenner will have another interview with 20/20 two years after announcing her transition, Chris Brown will have a cameo on ‘Blackish’, Shannen Doherty unfollowed Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on social media, and Debbie Reynold’s son revealed the details of the Hollywood icon’s final moments in a new interview.

