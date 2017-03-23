The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Maggie Rogers

By Weston Mauss

You know you’ve made it when you leave Pharrell stunned. Catch The BAE Show this Sunday and every Sunday at 9pm!

Maggie Rogers

Leaving Pharrell Williams speechless isn’t something many artists have been able to say. Maggie Rogers is the newest artist with those sweet bragging rights. Pharrell caught up with some students for his masterclass at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute. After listening to a track Rogers created for a homework assignment, Williams stated, “I’ve never heard anyone like you.” The song he’s talking about is her pop-folk inspired song, ‘Alaska’. Beautiful melodies and harmonies run throughout the song making it aesthetically pleasing to listen to. It didn’t take long for a record deal to follow after the video of her encounter with Pharrell went viral. Just this week, Maggie performed the song on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Listen for yourself to see why Maggie Rogers is about to create some waves!