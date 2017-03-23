The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Maggie Rogers

March 23, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Artist Spotlight, Maggie Rogers, The Bae Show

By Weston Mauss

You know you’ve made it when you leave Pharrell stunned. Catch The BAE Show this Sunday and every Sunday at 9pm!

Maggie Rogers

Leaving Pharrell Williams speechless isn’t something many artists have been able to say. Maggie Rogers is the newest artist with those sweet bragging rights. Pharrell caught up with some students for his masterclass at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute. After listening to a track Rogers created for a homework assignment, Williams stated, “I’ve never heard anyone like you.” The song he’s talking about is her pop-folk inspired song, ‘Alaska’. Beautiful melodies and harmonies run throughout the song making it aesthetically pleasing to listen to. It didn’t take long for a record deal to follow after the video of her encounter with Pharrell went viral. Just this week, Maggie performed the song on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Listen for yourself to see why Maggie Rogers is about to create some waves!

More from The BAE Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live