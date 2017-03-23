The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/24-3/26

Spring has officially arrived and we have the events and concerts that you’ll want to hit up this weekend!

FRIDAY, MARCH 24th

Big Sean

He’s taking over and you know it’ll be one hell of a show!

At the Hollywood Palladium

Details and tickets here.

Beyond Wonderland

Day 1 features some of your favorite DJ’s including Diplo!

At NOS Events Center

Details and tickets here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH

Yoga + Chill

However you spent you Friday night, refresh with some yoga (and free snacks!)

At Space 15 Twenty

Details here.

Beyond Wonderland

Keep the party going with Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland!

At NOS Events Center

Details and tickets here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26th

Beyond Wonderland Recovery Party

Go a little too hard at Beyond Wonderland? Get into recovery mode at this 21+ event.

Exchange LA

Details and tickets here.

Vegan Street Fair

Meat isn’t your thing? Then this is for you!

The Federal Bar (North Hollywood)

Details here.