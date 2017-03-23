The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight 3/24-3/26

Spring has officially arrived and we have the events and concerts that you’ll want to hit up this weekend!
FRIDAY, MARCH 24th
Big Sean
He’s taking over and you know it’ll be one hell of a show!
At the Hollywood Palladium
Details and tickets here.
Beyond Wonderland
Day 1 features some of your favorite DJ’s including Diplo!
At NOS Events Center
Details and tickets here.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH
Yoga + Chill
However you spent you Friday night, refresh with some yoga (and free snacks!)
At Space 15 Twenty
Details here.
Beyond Wonderland
Keep the party going with Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland!
At NOS Events Center
Details and tickets here.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26th
Beyond Wonderland Recovery Party
Go a little too hard at Beyond Wonderland? Get into recovery mode at this 21+ event.
Exchange LA
Details and tickets here.
Vegan Street Fair
Meat isn’t your thing? Then this is for you!
The Federal Bar (North Hollywood)
Details here.