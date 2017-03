By Sarah Carroll

Are you a bath or a shower person?

Earlier this morning, we learned you’re either one or the other. There’s no gray area!

The women of Carson Daly Mornings were split right down the middle on this contentious debate.

Bath pros? They’re relaxing, ease muscle aches, and you get to use bath bombs. Cons? You’re washing yourself in gross, dirty water!

Find out which side convinced Carson below:

Time for you to weigh in on this hot topic. Vote in our poll below:

