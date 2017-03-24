How Much Money Do You Need To Live Stress-Free?

By Sarah Carroll

They say money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can make things easier!

According to a new survey in Australia, 24% believe $1 million would be enough cash money to live the rest of their life stress-free.

17% of those surveyed upped the ante to $6 million and the majority, 30%, said they’d need a cool $8 million to cover their bills.

Getting out of debt and being financially secure are the top reasons why people want to hit the jackpot, but 22% also said being able to help friends and family is their main goal.

