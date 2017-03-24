Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Amy Schumer Backs Out Of The Barbie Movie

Amy Schumer was excited to play Barbie in the live-action film, despite the shade people gave Sony and Mattel for their casting decision.

Unfortunately, Amy has now decided to back out of the project citing “scheduling conflicts”.

There’s no hard feelings between Amy and the producers, though. They released a statement supporting Amy’s decision and said they’ll have an casting update soon.

Perez also talked about…Iggy Azalea dropped a new song called ‘Mo Bounce’, Leann Rimes may have hired someone to cyberbully her husband’s ex, ZAYN dropped a new song with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Mel B and her husband are attending family therapy while going through with their divorce, John Mayer admits his song ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ was written for Katy Perry, rumor has it Tom Cruise is crushing on his Mission: Impossible costar Vanessa Kirby, and the director of Mulan backtracked on saying the live action film won’t be a musical like the animated version.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles