Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Amy Schumer Backs Out Of The Barbie Movie

March 24, 2017 11:55 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Amy Schumer, Barbie, Carson Daly, Iggy Azalea, John Mayer, Katy Perry, LeAnn Rimes, mel b, Mulan, PartyNextDoor, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Zayn Malik

Amy Schumer was excited to play Barbie in the live-action film, despite the shade people gave Sony and Mattel for their casting decision.

Unfortunately, Amy has now decided to back out of the project citing “scheduling conflicts”.

There’s no hard feelings between Amy and the producers, though. They released a statement supporting Amy’s decision and said they’ll have an casting update soon.

Perez also talked about…Iggy Azalea dropped a new song called ‘Mo Bounce’, Leann Rimes may have hired someone to cyberbully her husband’s ex, ZAYN dropped a new song with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Mel B and her husband are attending family therapy while going through with their divorce, John Mayer admits his song ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ was written for Katy Perry, rumor has it Tom Cruise is crushing on his Mission: Impossible costar Vanessa Kirby, and the director of Mulan backtracked on saying the live action film won’t be a musical like the animated version.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

 

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

More from Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live