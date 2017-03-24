The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Gryffin & Daya

By Weston Mauss

Gryffin

Gryffin teams up with Illenium and Daya for their new track ‘Feel Good’. The song stemmed from an early demo Daya shared with Gryffin before it became what it is today. A classically trained pianist as well as being a skilled guitarist, Gryffin is a multifaceted artist who’s capable of diving into various genres and creating something that is uniquely his own. He’s remixed popular hits such as Maroon 5’s ‘Animals’ and Tove Lo’s ‘Talking Body’ which helped catapult him into early stardom. It was over a year ago when he released his debut single as a lead artist and now he’s setting his sights on 2017 to release a brand new EP. We don’t know about you, but if this track is anything to go by, expect an EP full of hits! Take a listen and let the song make you feel good!