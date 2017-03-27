Common Phrases We Say Wrong All The Time

By Sarah Carroll

You may think you know, but you have no idea!

Earlier this morning, Producer Angie blew our minds when she revealed some of the common phrases we’re completely butchering. Take a listen:

Here are the top five sayings we get wrong most often. Are you guilty of mucking these up?

“For all intensive purposes”: It’s actually “for all intents AND purposes.”

“Nip it in the butt”: Sorry pal…the correct phrase is “nip it in the BUD.”

“One in the same”: The correct way is “one AND the same,” which means two things are alike.

“Case and point”: “Case IN point” is the proper way to say this phrase.

“I could care less”: This one doesn’t even make sense! If you’re trying to imply you don’t care about something, you should say, “I COULDN’T care less.”

