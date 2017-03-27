Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Samira Wiley Marries Her Girlfriend In Palm Springs

March 27, 2017 12:35 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
‘Orange Is The New Black’ has its own real life love story!

Samira Wiley, who played Poussey in the Netflix Original Series, married one of the show’s writers, Lauren Morelli. The two started dating in 2014 after Morelli publicly revealed that writing for ‘Orange Is The New Black’ helped her realize she is gay.

Samira and Lauren exchanged vows in Palm Springs, kicking off the confetti themed celebration by walking down the aisle to Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ and exited the ceremony to Montell Jordan’s ‘This Is How We Do It’.

Congratulations, ladies!

Perez also talked about…Liam Payne’s girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy, Harry Styles is planning to drop his first solo track in April, Amanda Seyfried gave birth to a baby girl, Benedict Cumberbatch’s wife gave birth to their second baby, Tomi Lahren got fired from The Blaze, Lady Gaga performed with Stevie Wonder at Elton John’s 70th birthday party, Christina El Moussa is dating Anaheim Ducks’ Nate Thompson, Sofia Vergara’s ex called her ‘classless’ for speaking in Spanish around him, and John Gosselin is going to be a stripper.

