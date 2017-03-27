Prosecco Flavored Nail Polish, Need We Say More?

by Crystal Zahler

Okay winos! This nail polish is totally up your alley! Prosecco. Flavored. Polish.

Yep! Made with real Prosecco, the varnish tastes and smells just like the bubbly real thing.

Slightly scary, but also cute because it’s in honor of Mother’s Day, Groupon wanted to “combine love for manicures and prosecco.” If that was their goal, well they did it right.

Although it is ‘lickable’ it’s still not recommended to drink out of the bottle and is actually very flammable. So keep away from heat, open flames, anything with fire stay far far away.

Still intrigued? Well, you might have to move to The U.K. or at least visit, considering that is the only place they are being sold right now. Aww man.